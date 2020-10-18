How to Watch ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” comes back tonight and the show’s return is more poignant than ever as it is the first season after the passing of Regis Philbin. Season two of the revamped show premieres tonight on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the season premiere, current host Jimmy Kimmel starred in a video tribute dedicated to Philbin, who passed away earlier this year due to heart disease. While the show has had various hosts of the years, Regis was the original, helming the show from its debut in 1999 until 2002 and catapulting it into the household staple it is today. In the video, Jimmy stated, “I’m hosting this show, but this is his show. Ultimately, it’s like he left me a beautiful car.”

As usual, this season will feature a slew of Hollywood stars playing for charity. Viewers can expect appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Julie Bowen, Ray Romano, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, as well as Rebel Wilson. One of them will of course win the coveted $1 million, which will go to a charity of their choice.

