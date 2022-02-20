How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Wichita State Shockers face the #14 Houston Cougars from Charles Koch Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wichita State Shockers vs. Houston Cougars

When: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Wichita State vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Houston vs. Wichita State Game Preview: Wichita State puts home win streak on the line against No. 14 Houston

Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts No. 14 Houston looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Shockers are 10-5 on their home court. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cougars are 10-2 in conference games. Houston ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 76-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Carlton led the Cougars with 22 points, and Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Kyler Edwards is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.