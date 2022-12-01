How to Watch ‘Wicked City’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What happens when witches head to the city? That’s the premise of “Wicked City,” the newest supernatural drama coming to ALLBLK on Thursday, Dec. 1. The series follows four modern-day witches as they attempt to navigate their lives, all with the assistance of their magic. But when a spell goes wrong, the group must band together to deal with the repercussions lest they tear this plane of existence apart. You can watch “Wicked City” starting on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch ‘Wicked City’ Series Premiere

About ‘Wicked City’

In “Wicked City,” four young, chic, modern-day witches - Jordan (Shaquita Smith, “The Couch”), Mona (Mercedez McDowell, “The Resident”), Angela (Chantal Maurice, “P-Valley”), and Sherise (Chanel Mack, “The Harder They Fall”) belong to Charmed City, a coven lead by Tabitha (Vanessa Bell Calloway, “Shameless”). The witches make the acquaintance of Camille (Taylor Polidore, “Snowfall”), a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift.

Things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death and leading to the witches performing a forbidden resurrection spell. Unfortunately, it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side. Now, between their complicated personal lives, unearthed secrets of the past, and attempts to defeat a powerful wraith, this coven is in for the most dangerous ride of their lives.

Can You Stream ‘Wicked City’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you are not yet a subscriber to ALLBLK, yes! ALLBLK offers new users a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Wicked City’ Series Premiere on ALLBLK?

ALLBLK is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial allblk via amazon.com ALLBLK ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total. … A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want. The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel. 7-Day Trial $5.99 / month allblk via amazon.com