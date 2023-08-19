How to Watch Hough vs. Byrnes High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s a battle of the Carolinas at Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. Hough High School of North Carolina and Byrnes High School of South Carolina, both state title contenders, will play at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The game was coordinated in the second annual Turf Kings Invitational and has brought in multiple high schools to play during the day to drive some attention to high school football. If you can’t join in person, here’s how to watch the game.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium | Charlotte, NC

American Legion Memorial Stadium | Charlotte, NC TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with NFHS Network

In a new era for the Huskies, youth takes the spotlight, yet the team under the guidance of fresh head coach DeShawn Baker is far from lacking in prowess. With a roster adorned with several FBS commitments, anticipation brews over their potential. At the heart of their evolution stands junior QB Trey Blakeney, whose growth and development will be instrumental in shaping the team’s fortunes. Meanwhile, the Byrnes squad, emerging from a two-season slump, resurges as a formidable force in South Carolina’s 5A division. The team’s offensive thrust is anchored by RB R.J. Livingston, a true playmaker who galvanized his squad with 830 rushing yards during their 9-4 campaign last season.

In a true heavyweight spectacle, the showdown wouldn’t be complete without a taste of the rivalry across the border. Hough High School steps into the spotlight, rounding out the day’s intense clashes as they face off against a longstanding South Carolina fixture.

Coach Reggie Shaw of Byrnes High School in Spartanburg, S.C., captures the essence of the event perfectly: “We feel like we are defending our state. It’s like South Carolina versus North Carolina, a battle of the border type deal, so it’s pretty exciting.” With both teams harboring legitimate state title aspirations, this cross-border clash promises to be a captivating display of raw football passion.

For Shawn Baker and Reggie Shaw, at the helms of their respective teams, this early faceoff against a Carolinas powerhouse holds significance on multiple fronts and both squads will gain invaluable early-season reps against a formidable opponent. Coach Shaw encapsulates the sentiment, saying, “I’m excited about this whole (thing). Football is the greatest sport on the planet. I’m biased. It’s what this country can be. It brings together all races, creeds, social economics, and shows how we can do this thing well. To play a caliber of team like Hough is like a playoff game before we ever get started. It’ll make us better in the long run.”

In this battle across state lines of Hough vs Byrnes, where regional pride collides with gridiron glory, Saturday’s showdown takes on a transcendent aura. The border battle serves as a testament to the unifying power of football, an embodiment of what sports can achieve as they bring diverse communities together in the pursuit of excellence.

Users can stream the game with a subscription to NFHS Network. There’s a large slate of high school football games kicking off in North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend and your subscription gives you access to each and every one of them. Check here to see which teams are in action and see every punt, pass, run, block and tackle with an NFHS Network account.

Can You Stream Hough vs Byrnes for Free?

Unfortunately, this game is not being broadcasted on major channels nor is it found on a live-tv streaming platform that has a free trial. The only way to watch the Hough Huskies vs Brynes Rebels is via NFHS Network, which does not currently offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the William Hough High vs James Byrnes game?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

