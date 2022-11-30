How to Watch ‘Willow’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone’s favorite wizard is back! “Willow,” the new series based on the classic 1988 film, is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The series will follow Willow the wizard on new adventures, as he leads a group connected to his past on a quest that will determine all of their futures. Warwick Davis is back as the title character, making this a can’t-miss hit of nostalgia for fans of the original. You can watch “Willow” on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Willow’ Series Premiere

About ‘Willow’

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues as Willow leads an unlikely crew of adventurers on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Return to a world magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish. This motley group of heroes will embark on a quest to dangerous places far beyond their home, beyond the edge of the map where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

“Willow” also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy and others are on board to produce, ensuring “Willow” has the magical feel and familiarity of the original film.

Can You Stream ‘Willow’ Series Premiere For Free?

Sadly, no. “Willow” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Willow’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.