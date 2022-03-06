How to Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty For Free Without Cable

The “Showtime” Lakers were among the most popular and exciting teams in NBA history. Led by young phenom Magic Johnson and all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers won five NBA titles from 1979-1991. “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is a scripted dramatic retelling of the Showtime Lakers’ story. You can watch it live on HBO on March 6 at 9pm ET, or on-demand with a subscription to HBO Max.

About Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the Showtime era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties. The ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly as owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Lakers great Jerry West, Adrien Brody as head coach Pat Riley, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, and Jason Segel as former head coach Paul Westhead, among many others.

The series is executive produced by Adam McKay who also directed the pilot. Joining him from Hyperobject Industries is Executive Producer Kevin Messick. Max Borenstein serves as Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer, and Co-Creator. Jim Hecht is Co-Writer of Story, Executive Producer, and Co-Creator. Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes also join as Executive Producers.

