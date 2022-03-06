 Skip to Content
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty HBO

How to Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The “Showtime” Lakers were among the most popular and exciting teams in NBA history. Led by young phenom Magic Johnson and all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers won five NBA titles from 1979-1991. “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is a scripted dramatic retelling of the Showtime Lakers’ story. You can watch it live on HBO on March 6 at 9pm ET, or on-demand with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Gaming Wall Street” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the Showtime era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties. The ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly as owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Lakers great Jerry West, Adrien Brody as head coach Pat Riley, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, and Jason Segel as former head coach Paul Westhead, among many others.

The series is executive produced by Adam McKay who also directed the pilot. Joining him from Hyperobject Industries is Executive Producer Kevin Messick. Max Borenstein serves as Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer, and Co-Creator. Jim Hecht is Co-Writer of Story, Executive Producer, and Co-Creator. Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes also join as Executive Producers.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty | Official Trailer

