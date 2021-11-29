How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor, Jets to host the Coyotes

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (4-15-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (10-7-4, third in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -268, Coyotes +213; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against Arizona. Connor currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 24 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Jets are 3-1-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp with 0.5.

The Coyotes are 3-8-0 in conference games. Arizona serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and collecting 24 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with five goals and has 13 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).