How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor and Winnipeg take on Boston

Boston Bruins (37-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-23-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Boston. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 72 points, scoring 38 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Jets are 16-11-2 on their home ice. Winnipeg ranks 17th in the NHL with 32.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Bruins are 19-9-3 in road games. Boston ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 33.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor has 72 total points for the Jets, 38 goals and 34 assists. Mark Scheifele has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Matt Grzelcyk leads the Bruins with a plus-16 in 54 games this season. Craig Smith has eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Andrew Copp: day to day (head).

Bruins: None listed.