How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Buffalo faces Winnipeg on 7-game slide

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (8-15-4, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-5, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -266, Sabres +213; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with Winnipeg as losers of seven in a row.

The Jets are 9-4-1 at home. Winnipeg leads the Western Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.7.

The Sabres have gone 2-7-2 away from home. Buffalo has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler leads the Jets with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Kyle Connor has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Kyle Okposo leads the Sabres with 19 points, scoring six goals and collecting 13 assists. Dylan Cozens has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Sabres: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: day to day (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: day to day (undisclosed).