How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Jets after Teravainen's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -110, Hurricanes -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Winnipeg Jets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory over the Sabres.

The Jets are 9-3-1 at home. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Hurricanes are 9-3-1 on the road. Carolina ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 15 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 27 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 10 goals and has 25 points. Teravainen has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (health protocols), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).