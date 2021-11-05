How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Chicago for Blackhawks-Jets matchup

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (1-8-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-2-2, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -159, Blackhawks +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall a season ago while going 13-13-2 at home. Goalies for the Jets allowed 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-14-3 on the road. The Blackhawks scored 38 power play goals on 175 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (personal).

Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).