How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Chicago after Wheeler's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (17-24-7, seventh in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-17-8, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Winnipeg after Blake Wheeler scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-2 victory over the Predators.

The Jets have gone 8-4-3 against division opponents. Winnipeg is sixth in the Western Conference with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-10-4 against division opponents. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 27 total goals.

Winnipeg defeated Chicago 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 26 goals, adding 24 assists and recording 50 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Patrick Kane has 44 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Austin Poganski: out (health protocols), Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (health protocols).

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).