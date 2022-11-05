 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Jets host the Blackhawks after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (4-4-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall while going 14-6-6 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Jets scored 250 goals while giving up 253 for a -3 goal differential last season.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and went 5-15-6 in Central Division play last season. The Blackhawks allowed 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Alex Stalock: day to day (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

