How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 6-4 win over the Penguins.

The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Avalanche are 13-5-3 in division games. Colorado ranks third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Colorado won 6-3. Gabriel Landeskog scored a team-high three goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals and has 82 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-48 in 59 games this season. Rantanen has 15 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).