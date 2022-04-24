 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Colorado on 3-game home slide

Colorado Avalanche (55-17-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-32-11, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Colorado looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Jets are 13-6-6 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

The Avalanche are 14-5-3 against the rest of their division. Colorado is sixth in the Western Conference with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

In their last meeting on April 8, Colorado won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 88 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 44 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 13 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-52 in 64 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Francouz: day to day (face), Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Mikko Rantanen: out (illness), Erik Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

