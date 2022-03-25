How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Columbus visits Connor and the Jets

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-25-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -208, Blue Jackets +171; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Columbus. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 80 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Jets have gone 17-13-2 in home games. Winnipeg has scored 202 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Connor leads the team with 40.

The Blue Jackets are 14-16-0 on the road. Columbus is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Columbus won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 40 goals and has 80 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 48 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Adam Lowry: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back).