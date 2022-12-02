How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Jets host the Blue Jackets after Wheeler's hat trick

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-6-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Blake Wheeler’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Jets’ 5-0 win.

Winnipeg has gone 8-2-0 at home and 14-6-1 overall. The Jets are 14-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 1-4-1 record on the road and a 7-12-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 7-3-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. Wheeler scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 12 goals and six assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has four goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).