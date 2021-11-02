 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest Plus and Fox Sports Southwest Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Dallas to visit Winnipeg Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (3-4-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-2-2, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -125, Stars +105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars.

Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 37 power play goals on 161 power play opportunities last season.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall a season ago while going 10-12-6 on the road. The Stars scored 37 power play goals on 157 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (covid-19).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (health protocols).

