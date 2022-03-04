How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Dallas after Scheifele's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (30-20-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Winnipeg after Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the Jets’ 8-4 victory against the Canadiens.

The Jets have gone 10-6-4 against division opponents. Winnipeg has scored 162 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 32.

The Stars are 11-7-2 in division matchups. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.

Dallas knocked off Winnipeg 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor has 61 total points for the Jets, 32 goals and 29 assists. Blake Wheeler has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 51 games this season. Jamie Benn has 8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.