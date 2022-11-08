 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Stars bring win streak into matchup with the Jets

Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have gone 7-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has an 8-3-1 record overall and a 4-0-0 record in Central Division play. The Stars have committed 56 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last matchup 4-1. Jamie Benn scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has six goals and two assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has eight goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).

