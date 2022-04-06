How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (27-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-27-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.

The Red Wings are 9-21-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

Winnipeg beat Detroit 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 13. Andrew Copp scored two goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 82 points. Mark Scheifele has 14 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 65 points, scoring 30 goals and collecting 35 assists. Filip Hronek has seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).