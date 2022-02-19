How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Edmonton faces Winnipeg on 4-game win streak

Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-18-8, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Winnipeg.

The Jets are 19-9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 28.

The Oilers are 13-3-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Edmonton is 10th in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 35.

Edmonton defeated Winnipeg 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 28 goals and has 53 points. Blake Wheeler has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 43 total assists and has 68 points. Draisaitl has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.