How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg takes on Florida, seeks to end 4-game skid

Florida Panthers (28-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-14-7, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg enters the matchup with Florida after losing four in a row.

The Jets are 10-6-1 at home. Winnipeg is first in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.7.

The Panthers are 7-6-5 on the road. Florida averages 10.9 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.9 assists per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 41 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists. Mark Scheifele has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 42 total assists and has 58 points. Sam Bennett has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).