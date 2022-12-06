 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Panthers visit the Jets after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and a 9-3-0 record in home games. The Jets have an 11-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 12-9-4 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Panthers have a +five scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 82 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 6-1. Verhaeghe scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has five goals and 20 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body).

