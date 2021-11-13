How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Winnipeg

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (8-5-1, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-3, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Kings +145; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Winnipeg aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Jets are 7-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Kings are 2-5-1 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 28, Winnipeg won 3-2. Kyle Connor recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 18 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 16 points. Phillip Danault has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).