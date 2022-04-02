How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists.

The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Kings are 9-8-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles has scored 198 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 28.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 42 assists and has 54 points this season. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Trevor Moore leads the Kings with a plus-18 in 70 games this season. Phillip Danault has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Kyle Connor: out (covid-19), Nate Schmidt: out (covid-19).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: out (undisclosed).