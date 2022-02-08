How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Wild visit the Jets after shutout victory

Minnesota Wild (28-10-3, third in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-17-7, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Minnesota after the Wild shut out Chicago 5-0. Cam Talbot earned the victory in the net for Minnesota after recording 30 saves.

The Jets are 15-8-5 against conference opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.6.

The Wild are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 19.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Minnesota won 7-1. Mats Zuccarello scored a team-high two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 45 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 20 assists. Andrew Copp has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 19 goals and has 53 points. Zuccarello has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Wild: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Dominic Toninato: out (health and safety protocols).

Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (upper-body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body).