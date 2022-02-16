How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Minnesota visits Winnipeg after Boldy's 3-goal game

Minnesota Wild (30-11-3, second in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-18-8, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Minnesota after Matt Boldy scored three goals in the Wild’s 7-4 victory over the Red Wings.

The Jets are 8-5-3 against Central opponents. Winnipeg is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Wild are 8-5-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 6.5 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello with 0.8.

Winnipeg took down Minnesota 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-14 in 43 games this season. Mark Scheifele has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 35 total assists and has 57 points. Kevin Fiala has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Austin Poganski: out (health protocols), Neal Pionk: out (health protocols).

Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (lower-body).