How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Canadiens visit the Jets after Lehkonen's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (13-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-21-9, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Winnipeg Jets after Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 2-1 win over the Senators.

The Jets are 13-10-1 at home. Winnipeg is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 32.

The Canadiens are 5-16-6 in road games. Montreal averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 28 assists and has 35 points this season. Mark Scheifele has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Nicholas Suzuki has 33 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body), Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).