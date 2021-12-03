How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts non-conference foe New Jersey

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (9-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (10-8-4, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -175, Devils +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays New Jersey in a non-conference matchup.

The Jets are 7-3-1 at home. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Devils are 3-4-2 on the road. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 24 points. Blake Wheeler has four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-11 in 21 games this season. Jesper Bratt has 12 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.