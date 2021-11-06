 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Islanders visit the Jets after Nelson's 4-goal game

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (4-2-2, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-2-2, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -110, Islanders -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host New York after Brock Nelson scored four goals in the Islanders’ 6-2 victory against the Canadiens.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 170 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 on the road. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season averaging 2.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Islanders: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.