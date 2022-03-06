How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

When: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: New York visits Connor and the Jets

New York Rangers (35-15-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-21-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup with New York. He currently ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 29 assists.

The Jets are 14-10-2 on their home ice. Winnipeg has scored 165 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Connor leads the team with 33.

The Rangers are 16-10-2 in road games. New York averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 76 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 33 goals and has 62 points. Blake Wheeler has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-18 in 55 games this season. Artemi Panarin has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.