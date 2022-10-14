How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers’ 7-3 win.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250 total goals last season (51 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road last season. The Rangers committed 291 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body), Sammy Blais: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).