How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Ottawa following shutout win

Ottawa Senators (22-36-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-24-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Vegas 4-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 42 saves.

The Jets are 17-12-2 at home. Winnipeg leads the Western Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.8.

The Senators are 10-17-3 on the road. Ottawa ranks 28th in the Eastern Conference with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 40 assists and has 79 points this season. Wheeler has 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 44 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 24 assists. Josh Norris has 10 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Adam Lowry: out (covid-19).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).