How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Philadelphia visits Winnipeg for non-conference showdown

Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg and Philadelphia square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Jets have gone 20-15-3 in home games. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Flyers are 11-24-5 on the road. Philadelphia is last in the league averaging only 6.9 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads the team with 50 total points.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Philadelphia won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 89 total points for the Jets, 45 goals and 44 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 36 total assists and has 52 points. Noah Cates has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: out for season (upper-body).

Flyers: Cam York: out (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: out for season (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (lower-body).