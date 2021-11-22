 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor, Jets to host the Penguins

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-4, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He’s fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 1.1.

The Penguins are 3-2-2 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with seven.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor has 22 total points for the Jets, 12 goals and 10 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 14 points, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

