How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor, Jets to host the Sharks

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (7-4-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-3, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -166, Sharks +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on San Jose. Connor currently ranks fourth in the league with 17 points, scoring nine goals and totaling eight assists.

The Jets are 6-2-3 against conference opponents. Winnipeg has scored 38 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Connor leads the team with nine.

The Sharks are 3-2-0 against conference opponents. San Jose has scored 36 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Tomas Hertl leads the team with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey leads the Jets with a plus-10 in 12 games this season. Connor has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 11 points, scoring five goals and adding six assists. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (health protocols), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (health protocols), Kevin Labanc: day to day (health protocols).