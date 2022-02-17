How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg faces Seattle in conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (16-29-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-18-8, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Winnipeg and Seattle will play.

The Jets are 17-9-6 against conference opponents. Winnipeg is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.7.

The Kraken are 7-21-0 against conference opponents. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

Winnipeg took down Seattle 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9. Kyle Connor scored two goals for the Jets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-14 in 43 games this season. Connor has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Alexander Wennberg leads the Kraken with 18 total assists and has 22 points. Jared McCann has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Austin Poganski: out (health protocols), Neal Pionk: out (health protocols).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).