How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 102 total minutes.

The Kraken are 12-31-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Vince Dunn leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Winnipeg won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-16 in 71 games this season. Mark Scheifele has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 25 goals and has 41 points. Alexander Wennberg has three goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body), Blake Wheeler: day to day (upper body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).