How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (26-48-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11, sixth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games.

Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.

Seattle is 26-48-6 overall and 11-23-3 on the road. The Kraken have allowed 280 goals while scoring 207 for a -73 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 29 goals and 41 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has 27 goals and 22 assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Cole Perfetti: out (upper-body), Mark Scheifele: out for season (upper-body).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee).