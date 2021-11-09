How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg Jets to host St. Louis Blues Tuesday

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (7-2-1, second in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-2, third in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -107, Blues -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall with a 13-13-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blues scored 167 total goals last season while collecting 293 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).