How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor and Winnipeg take on St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (17-8-5, third in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-11-5, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against St. Louis. Connor currently ranks 10th in the league with 32 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 14 assists.

The Jets are 3-2-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

The Blues are 12-5-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 32 points. Mark Scheifele has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 11 goals and has 27 points. Ivan Barbashev has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (knee).

Blues: Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).