St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Streaming: How to Watch Game Live Online on October 24, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since Bally Sports Midwest is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: St. Louis brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Winnipeg

St. Louis Blues (3-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-3-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets trying to build upon a three-game win streak.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last season. The Jets scored 51 power-play goals last season on 247 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

St. Louis went 23-11-4 in Central Division play and had a 49-22-11 record overall last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).