How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Lightning visit the Jets after Hedman's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-12-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-22-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning’s 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The Jets are 14-11-2 on their home ice. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Lightning have gone 18-7-2 away from home. Tampa Bay averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 62 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 29 assists. Blake Wheeler has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads the Lightning with a plus-19 in 54 games this season. Nikita Kucherov has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).