How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Winnipeg hosts Toronto after Scheifele's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-6-2, second in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (11-8-4, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets +105, Maple Leafs -125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Winnipeg after Mark Scheifele scored three goals in the Jets’ 8-4 win against the Devils.

The Jets are 8-3-1 on their home ice. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 7-3-1 on the road. Toronto is 22nd in the league with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 25 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists. Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 14 assists. Auston Matthews has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).