How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Maple Leafs take on the Jets following Robertson's 2-goal showing

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets after Nicholas Robertson’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime win.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.6% (51 total power-play goals).

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record on the road last season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.8 goals on 34.6 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).