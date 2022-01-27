How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Vancouver faces Winnipeg, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Vancouver Canucks (18-19-5, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-15-7, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver comes into the matchup with Winnipeg as losers of three games in a row.

The Jets are 14-7-5 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 23.

The Canucks are 10-9-4 in Western Conference play. Vancouver is 32nd in the Western Conference with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Vancouver won 4-3. Nils Hoglander scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 19 assists and has 42 points this season. Mark Scheifele has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 40 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 28 assists. Quinn Hughes has five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Dominic Toninato: out (health and safety protocols).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Tanner Pearson: out (health protocols), Bo Horvat: out (health and safety protocols), Conor Garland: day to day (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (health and safety protocols).