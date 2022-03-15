How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Winnipeg Jets face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Jets host the Golden Knights after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after the Jets knocked off St. Louis 4-3 in overtime.

The Jets are 21-12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.8.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.5.

Winnipeg took down Vegas 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 57 games this season. Kyle Connor has 15 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals and has 47 points. Jack Eichel has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Golden Knights: Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).