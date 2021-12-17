How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor, Jets to host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (17-5-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -108, Capitals -112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against Washington. Connor ranks eighth in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 14 assists.

The Jets have gone 9-5-1 in home games. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Capitals have gone 8-3-3 away from home. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 1.0.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Mark Scheifele has five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 46 points. Lars Eller has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (knee).

Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).