How to Watch ‘Winter House’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Last year, Bravo brought together the stars of “Summer House” and “Southern Charm,” resulting in a fun new series, “Winter House.” Now, it’s time to go back to Stowe, Vt. for the exciting second season of “Winter House,” which kicks off on Bravo on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with 50% OFF a subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan.

How to Watch ‘Winter House’ Season 2 Premiere

New episodes will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Peacock. For a limited time, you can get an entire year of Peacock for just $19.99.

About ‘Winter House’

As the temperatures drop, things are heating up between the “Winter House” stars on their two-week getaway to Stowe. While they enjoy skiing and other cold-weather activities, there’s piping hot tea to be spilled. Past drama is brought to the surface once again and new singles hit it off. In the trailer, newcomer Kory Keefer admitted, “The girls in the house, have no idea, but I’m kinda pursuing all of them at this point.”

The trailer also teases “bad decisions” ahead. For the first time ever, someone actually leaves the house before the vacation is over.

The “Winter House” Season 2 cast includes Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller. Several friends, including Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker, are joining the cast.

Plus, look forward to a few new guests. “Southern Charm” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke make appearances, as well as “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Can You Watch ‘Winter House’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “Winter House.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘Winter House’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Winter House” on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Winter House' Season 2 Preview:

